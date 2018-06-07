President Kenyatta mourns FlySax plane crash victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the victims of the FlySax aircraft that crashed in Aberdares forest on Tuesday evening.

The Cessna C208 aircraft, registration number 5Y-CAC, left a Kitale airstrip in Trans-Nzoia County at 4.05 pm for Nairobi but lost contact with the control tower at 5.20 pm.

The wreckage was spotted Thursday morning at the Elephant Point of the forest. A multi-agency rescue is leading efforts to retrieve the bodies and wreckage.

FlySax chairman Charles Wako confirmed that all 10 people aboard had perished.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



On board were the pilot, Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau, and First Officer and co-pilot Jean Mureithi.

The eight passengers were Ahmed Ali Abdi, Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Khetia Kishani, Matakasakaraia Thamani, Matakatekei Paula, Ngugi George Kinyua, Pinuertorn Ronald and Wafula Robinson.

FlySax chairman Charles Wako made the announcement on Thursday at Weston Hotel in Nairobi where an information desk has been set up.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta said he was saddened by the tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic plane crash near Kinangop of a plane leaving Kitale for Nairobi. My thoughts and prayers are with the families, in this moment of grief”

He promised to assist the affected families. “They will have every assistance my administration can offer, now and in the days to come. They can be sure that there will be a full review of our procedures, so that we can all understand how this tragedy happened. In the meantime, I pray that the families and friends of those we have lost may be granted the grace to endure this terrible loss,” the Head of State said.

He further thanked the search and rescue teams for their dedication.

“Let me thank the search and rescue teams. Drawn from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the Kenya Wildlife Service, the Kenya Air Force, the Red Cross, and elsewhere, they did everything they could. I am grateful for their service”