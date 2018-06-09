President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Minister Eliud Timothy Mwamunga as an astute politician who greatly contributed to the growth of a modern Kenya.

The President said the late politician who represented Voi constituency for an interrupted 20 years served the country with commitment and devotion, was key to some of the most influential policies which contributed to Kenya being an economic power house in the East African region.

President Kenyatta said it was due to his commitment, loyalty and patriotism that the late politician was appointed to serve in key ministries of water development and later commerce and industry during the era of the founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and President Moi.

“In 1969, at the age of 34, the late Mwamunga contested and won the Voi parliamentary seat. In his first term in Parliament, Mwamunga initiated numerous development projects, made useful connections with agriculturalists, wildlife conservationists and mineral prospectors who exploited natural resources for the benefit of the country,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said it was during his time as the minister for commerce and industry that Kenya hosted the 4th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

“This was the first time an international conference of its kind was being held in the African continent,” said President Kenyatta.

The veteran politician Eliud Mwamunga passed on Saturday early morning in a Mombasa hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The President prayed God to give his family, relatives, friends and the people of the larger Taita Taveta County fortitude and comfort at this difficult moment.