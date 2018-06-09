President Kenyatta mourns former Minister Mwamunga

Written By: PSCU
630

KBC_Facebook-728x90

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Minister Eliud Timothy Mwamunga as an astute politician who greatly contributed to the growth of a modern Kenya. 

The President said the late politician who represented Voi constituency for an interrupted 20 years served the country with commitment and devotion, was key to some of the most influential policies which contributed to Kenya being an economic power house in the East African region.

Also Read  All 10 people aboard ill-fated FlySax plane confirmed dead

President Kenyatta said it was due to his commitment, loyalty and patriotism that the late politician was appointed to serve in key ministries of water development and later commerce and industry during the era of the founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and President Moi.

“In 1969, at the age of 34, the late Mwamunga contested and won the Voi parliamentary seat. In his first term in Parliament, Mwamunga initiated numerous development projects, made useful connections with agriculturalists, wildlife conservationists and mineral prospectors who exploited natural resources for the benefit of the country,” said the President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

President Kenyatta said it was during his time as the minister for commerce and industry that Kenya hosted the 4th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Also Read  15 Central MPs rally behind DP Ruto

“This was the first time an international conference of its kind was being held in the African continent,” said President Kenyatta.

Also Read  Suspended KPA MD resigns

The veteran politician Eliud Mwamunga passed on Saturday early morning in a Mombasa hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The President prayed God to give his family, relatives, friends and the people of the larger Taita Taveta County fortitude and comfort at this difficult moment.

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR