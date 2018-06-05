President Kenyatta receives credentials from three envoys

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from three new ambassadors to Kenya.

The diplomats included China’s first female ambassador to Nairobi Ms Sun Baohong, Sri Lanka’s Commissioner-designate Weerawardena Sunil Dharmasena De Silva and New Zealand’s non-resident ambassador-designate Mark Ramsden who will reside in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Kenyatta told Ms Baohong that Kenya had enjoyed a strong mutual understanding with her predecessor, Dr. Liu Xianfa, and hoped that the partnership between the two countries will continue during her term in Nairobi.

On her part, the new ambassador pledged to use her new position to enhance Sino-Kenyan Relations to further promote the existing strategic partnership and deepen ties between Nairobi and Beijing.

Ms Baohong, the 15th Chinese Ambassador to Nairobi is also her country’s permanent representative to two global institutions-United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat).

China and Kenya have for many years enjoyed mutual collaboration in various areas including infrastructure development and manufacturing.

Kenya is keen to tap into Chinese investments in the manufacturing sector by harnessing Beijing’s technical prowess, capital and experience to promote industrial growth as outlined in the Vision 2030 blue-print.

This co-operation is aimed at creating jobs locally and boost Kenya’s export potential.

President Kenyatta told the New Zealand ambassador that Kenya wishes to prosper the relationship with the Australasia nation.

He singled out Geo-Thermal energy sector and sport especially Rugby as two areas where the two nations could co-operate for mutual benefit.

The Head of State called for stronger people-to-people ties with Sri-Lanka.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Monica Juma was also present at the function.