President Kenyatta receives goodwill message from his Nigerian counterpart

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday received a message of condolence and goodwill from his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari following this week’s terrorist attack at 14 Riverside Drive that left 21 people dead and scores injured.

The message was delivered by a Nigerian delegation led by special envoy Prof. Ibrahim Agboola at State House, Nairobi.

While delivering the message, Prof Agboola sympathized with Kenya and said Nigeria has had similar experiences following attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“We know what Kenya is going through as we have the same scenario back home with attacks from Boko Haram, ” the special envoy said.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were solidly behind Kenya in the fight against terrorism.

The visiting delegation also briefed the Head of State on preparations ahead of the forthcoming Nigerian elections in which President Buhari is seeking re-election.

The team took President Kenyatta through some of the recent successes achieved by President Buhari key among them being the fight against corruption, the war against Boko Haram as well as the economic transformation of the West African nation.

President Kenyatta welcomed the goodwill message and thanked President Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the brotherly gesture.

The President observed that Nigeria and Kenya share very many similarities noting that currently the two African nations are affected and are in the midst of fighting the twin vices of corruption and terrorism.

“The war on corruption is one that costs you friends and gains you enemies, but even then it must be won if our people are to have a better life, ” President Kenyatta said.

He added that it will be for the benefit of the African continent when the war on corruption and the fight against terrorism are won in Kenya and Nigeria.

Businessman Alhaji Mohammed Indimi who accompanied the special envoy and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya Amb. Shiedu Omeiza Momoh congratulated President Kenyatta for his steadfastness in ensuring a thriving business and investment environment in Kenya.

Also present was Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau.