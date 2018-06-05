President Kenyatta to set up first export slaughterhouse

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled plans to set up Kenya’s first export slaughterhouse within the next two years.

Before the export abattoir can come up, said the President, Kenya will start with the export of live animals to the international market.

“We will begin with the export of live animals but in two years, we should have our own export slaughterhouse. My vision is to revive this important sector,” said the President

The Head of State spoke at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday after meeting with officials from the Djibouti Regional Quarantine Centre (DRQC) – the entity that will partner with Kenya to set up the export slaughterhouse.

The DRQC officials led by its founder Mohammed Qaid Mohammed were accompanied by Djibouti government officials including the Charge D’affaires Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

The meeting was a follow-up one following recent bilateral talks in Nairobi between President Kenyatta and his Djibouti counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh where the two leaders agreed on an 18-point agenda to collaborate in various socio-economic sectors including trade, Agriculture, Vocational Training and Investment.

Through a Kenyan subsidiary, the DRQC will provide technical support, facilitate International livestock export , capacity building, training, establishment of livestock laboratories on diagnostic capacity and arrangements to contract farmers.

President Kenyatta said his main interest was the livestock farmer who should enjoy good returns from farming.

“My main interest is that the farmer and herder of livestock get good prices for their animals,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said livestock farming used to be a lucrative agribusiness in the 1970s but was brought down through mismanagement.

“We used to do well in this livestock industry in the early 1970s. Unfortunately, due to mismanagement, it collapsed,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Irrigation, Mwangi Kiunjuri and his PS Harry Kimtai attended the function.