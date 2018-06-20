President Kenyatta to assess SGR phase 2 progress

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Friday visit the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) site in Ngong, Kajiado County to assess the progress of phase 2A of the project that will see the SGR expanded from Nairobi to Naivasha.

In her inaugural press briefing Wednesday, State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the President’s visit to the SGR site in Ngong is part of his quarterly meetings on the development of the new railway line, a routine the President has observed over the last three years.

“The President’s SGR site visit is an affirmation of his continued commitment to the project that saw the successful delivery of the first phase,” the State House Deputy Spokesperson said.

She emphasized that the ongoing expansion of the SGR will contribute to the realization of faster, more efficient and reliable movement of citizens and cargo thereby enhancing trade which is a key enabler of the President’s Big Four Agenda.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Still touching on the President’s diary, Ms Dena said the Head of State will on Friday chair the Devolution summit at State House, Nairobi that will be attended by governors as part of his ongoing efforts to rally support and partnership for the Big Four Agenda.

President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda covers provision of universal health, quality jobs to Kenyans through enhancing the manufacturing sector, affordable housing (500,000 units in the next five years); and food security and nutrition.

“The President has been very clear that all levels of government must engage, candidly, on how to maximize the benefits that can be derived by the National and county governments, working closer together, for the benefit of all Kenyans,” Ms Dena said.

Obama visit

At Friday’s Devolution Summit, President Kenyatta will be steering discussions towards the strategic issues of development that matter most to Kenyans.

On promoting Kenya as an investment destination of choice in the region, Ms. Dena said a large business delegation from the US is expected in the country for extensive engagements on how to deepen existing trade relations and investment as well as explore new opportunities.

“The US delegation will be led by Under Secretary for International Trade Gil Kaplan and members of the US President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa,” Ms Dena said.

She disclosed that business executives from Bechtel, Visa, IBM, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Acrow Bridge, Amethyst, Citi, GE, IBM and a host of others will be part of the visiting delegation