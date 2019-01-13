Uhuru underscores importance of peace and unity in development

President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of peace and unity in achieving the country’s development goals.

The President expressed optimism that if all Kenyans pulled in the direction of peace and unity, the country will realise its development aspirations.

“The most important thing is peace and unity. There is nothing we cannot achieve and achieve we shall because we are committed to bringing our people together,” the President said.

President Kenyatta was speaking today when he joined faithful of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Parish, Ridgeways, in Kiambu for a Sunday mass which was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The special mass conducted by His Eminence Cardinal John Njue, the Archbishop of Nairobi, also marked the official inauguration of the Parish.

President Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Kenyans live together peacefully and learn to respect each other.

“This is the only way we can drive our development agenda. I ask each one of you to join us in this struggle for a peaceful, prosperous united country called Kenya,” the Head of State said.

He congratulated the church’s peace ambassadors and encouraged them to spread their efforts to cover the entire country.

“Where people sow hatred, you shall sow love. Where people sow division, you shall sow unity because at the end of the day that is what shall ensure we take our country forward,” President Kenyatta said.

Cardinal Njue, in his sermon, asked Christians to be instruments of peace in the family, community and country, saying they should always follow the ways of the Lord.

Tell Us What You Think