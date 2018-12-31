President Kenyatta vows to sustain ongoing war on graft

President Kenyatta has vowed to sustain the ongoing war on graft warning those bent on perpetuating the vice that their days are numbered.

In his end of year message to Kenyans, President Kenyatta said his administration has put in place elaborate measures to ensure that Kenya finally wins the war on corruption.

¨In the past year, we have learnt that as a people that we can fight corruption. Building in this momentum, we will take steps to reform our policies to remove loopholes where characters use to exploit,¨ says President Kenyatta.

The president also promised to actualize the free and compulsory primary and secondary education pledge as the government seeks to have a 100 percent transition to secondary school.

The head of state attributed Kenya’s success in sports globally to the discipline and perseverance of Kenyan sports men and women.

The year 2018 saw Eliud Kipchoge and Beatrice Chepkoech break world records in the men’s marathon and women’s 3000 meter steeplechase respectively and also saw national soccer team Harambee Stars qualify for the Africa cup of nations for the first time in 15 years.

“In 2018, we continued to show the world that we are one of the most talented people on earth. Together we watched in amazement as Eliud Kipchoge again extended the bounds of human effort in the marathon. Other Kenyan men and women broke world records.” President Kenyatta said.