President Uhuru directs Education Ministry to reward top teachers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today directed the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to develop a reward scheme for teachers whose schools perform well in the national examinations.

The President said it is only prudent to reward teachers whose schools perform well by promoting them.

“We want to have a reward scheme for schools that perform well just as much as a punishment scheme for schools that don’t perform,” said President Kenyatta.

He said although the Teachers Service Commission has developed a reward scheme for principals and head teachers whose schools perform, it is only wise to extend the same to teachers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The President said he has already consulted with the Cabinet Secretary who will engage the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) with a view of ensuring that the reward scheme that applies to principals be extended to teachers.

“ I do concur schools are not just about heads, they are also about teachers, about support staff just as much as they are about the students, “ said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta was speaking today at the Kenya High School, Nairobi when he laid a foundation stone of the school’s modern kitchen and dining hall complex.

On Education reforms, President Kenyatta said curriculum reforms are on course with the first batch of the students of the competence based joining secondary schools in the year 2022.

The President said the Government has implemented a host of initiatives to ensure access to equity and quality education in the country.

The initiatives include the Kshs 3.7 billion comprehensive medical cover for 2.8 million students under the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

The President said the medical cover whose implementation began on 1st of this month is expected to improve retention of students in school and also help in achieving universal health care.

Other initiatives, which the Government has undertaken to improve access to quality education, include investment of Kshs 8.2 billion for developing infrastructure in secondary schools, and enhancement of capitation for students from Ksh 12,870 to 22,244 per child in secondary school.

The Government has also implemented one textbook policy that has seen more than 33 million books delivered to both primary and secondary schools across the country.

“My Government will further supply books for optional subjects to secondary schools this term,” the President said.

The President further said the Government is on course to achieving universal secondary education, as the 100% transition from primary to secondary is now a reality.

He urged the Kenya High School administration to consider admitting day scholars as a way of enhancing the initiative.

The Head of State said the construction of the modern dining hall is part of his government commitment to preparing learners to fully participate in the country’s economic growth thereby improving the quality of learning outcomes.

“Overstretched facilities are becoming the buzzword around our schools, especially with the added pressure on enrolment sparked by our free Day secondary education programme,” said the President.

The President said the government has disbursed Kshs 50 million for the project, to ease some of the pressure.

President Kenyatta announced a further allocation of Kshs 140 million, which would be disbursed through the ministry to complete the project.

The project whose total cost is Kshs 208 million is expected to carter for 2000 students when complete.

Deputy President spouse Rachael Ruto who is also one of the parents at the school, pledged to conduct a fundraising to raise the remaining amount to bridge the gap.

The President commended the Board of Management of the school for raising another Kshs 70 Million towards the same project.

“Let me promise that the Ministry of Education will continue to work with the school management to progressively address challenges related to infrastructure,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said as digital learning continues to become increasingly essential, the Government will focus on improving the quality of education through improvement of infrastructure so as to offer more learning opportunities.

“Am aware the school has a modern ICT center that serves as an incubator for great computer engineers of the future,” said President Kenyatta.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said the Government through her ministry disbursed Kshs 6.6 billion in the last financial year towards infrastructure development in secondary schools.

“The Funds, I am glad to report, are being committed to increasing the number of classrooms, developing more laboratory facilities and enhancing sanitary facilities for boys and girls,” said the CS.

She also said through the transition infrastructure grant, the Government would continue to expand single streamed schools to a minimum of three streams, apart from establishing additional schools in areas with low school density.

Other speakers included the Chairman of the School Board of Management Canon Philip Njuki and the Chief Principal, Florah Mulatya among others.