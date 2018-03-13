President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Noordin Mohamed Haji as Director of Public Prosecutions as well as Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General and forwarded their names to National Assembly for approval.

The President has also forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval the nomination of Harry Kimutai as PS Livestock, Alfred Cheruiyot as PS Correctional Services, Prof Fred Sigor as PS Irrigation, Jerome Ochieng as PS ICT, Susan Komen as PS East African Community, and John M. Omenge as PS Mining.

Uhuru has also appointed Eng. John Musonik as Chief Administrative Secretary Petroleum and Mining, Hassan Noor Hassan as Chief Administrative Secretary Sports and Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi as Chief Administrative Secretary Environment.

Richard Titus Ekai, Eng. John Okuna Ogango, and former Senator Wilfred Machage have been nominated as Ambassadors and their names forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting.

Noordin will replace Keriako Tobiko who resigned following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

Once approved by the National Assembly, Noordin will become the second Director of Public Prosecutions after Tobiko, and will exercise state powers for prosecution.

He will have powers to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court (other than a court martial) in respect of any offence alleged to have been committed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions shall hold office for a term of eight years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

Kihara on the other hand will take over from Attorney General Githu Muigai who resigned in February after serving for six and a half years.

Musonik makes a comeback having served as the Transport and Infrastructure Principal Secretary in the first five years of the Jubilee administration.

Elmi on the other hand failed to defend his seat as Tarbaj Member of Parliament while Machage failed in his quest to capture the Kuria West parliamentary seat.

Their fate now lies with Parliament which will vet their suitability for the respective seats.