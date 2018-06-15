President Uhuru sends message of goodwill to Muslims

Written By: PSCU
285

KBC_Facebook-728x90

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of goodwill to all Muslims as they celebrate Eid-UlFitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The President thanked the Muslim faithful for their continued support of the Government and all citizens, and on behalf of all Kenyans wished all Muslims heartfelt Idd Mubarak.

He said Eid-UL-Fitr is a season of joy and sharing showing compassion, spreading a message of peace and love as the Muslim faithful conclude their fasting.

Also Read  2018 World Cup excites Kenya's football crazy fans

“Idd-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of our Muslim Community’s journey of submission and devotion to the Almighty God of all creation,” said President Kenyatta.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

He said it is the prayer of Kenyans of goodwill that all citizens would continue to enjoy their unity in diversity even as they continue to progress.

Also Read  First Lady endorses demand for quality healthcare

“We lead all Kenyans in joining our brothers and sisters as they celebrate their inspiring and exemplary devotion to faith,” said the President in his message.

Also Read  First Lady Margaret Kenyatta concludes US tour

“Our prayer is that Allah accepts your ibaada and grants you forgiveness and Jannah InshaAllah,”,” President Kenyatta said.

The President thanked all Muslims for being faithful to the calling of prayer and urged them to continue praying for the nation even as they break the fast.

 

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR