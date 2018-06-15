President Uhuru sends message of goodwill to Muslims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of goodwill to all Muslims as they celebrate Eid-UlFitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The President thanked the Muslim faithful for their continued support of the Government and all citizens, and on behalf of all Kenyans wished all Muslims heartfelt Idd Mubarak.

He said Eid-UL-Fitr is a season of joy and sharing showing compassion, spreading a message of peace and love as the Muslim faithful conclude their fasting.

“Idd-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of our Muslim Community’s journey of submission and devotion to the Almighty God of all creation,” said President Kenyatta.

He said it is the prayer of Kenyans of goodwill that all citizens would continue to enjoy their unity in diversity even as they continue to progress.

“We lead all Kenyans in joining our brothers and sisters as they celebrate their inspiring and exemplary devotion to faith,” said the President in his message.

“Our prayer is that Allah accepts your ibaada and grants you forgiveness and Jannah InshaAllah,”,” President Kenyatta said.

The President thanked all Muslims for being faithful to the calling of prayer and urged them to continue praying for the nation even as they break the fast.