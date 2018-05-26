Pressure mounts on govt to fight graft

Pressure continues to mount on the government to act firmly on the perpetrators of graft within the government.

The development coming amid revelations that billions of shillings could have been lost through dubious deals at the national youth service and the national cereals and produce board.

Revelations that the National Youth service has lost close to 9 billion shillings through corruption in the latest graft scandal and a further 1.2 billion shillings at the National and cereals produce board maize scam, has been roundly condemned by a section of Kenyans.

Deputy President William Ruto has already called for arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the two scandals.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance joining the fray and calling for the prosecution of those who will be found culpable.

In a statement, KEPSA says the reports on suspected fraud in government agencies have made for depressing reading for anybody who cares about the future of Kenya.

KEPSA pointing an accusing finger to institutions that fail to follow through on investigations and prosecutions of the culprits who would later go off scot-free.

“A main component of this anti-corruption crackdown is that the government must demonstrate unquestionable political will and commitment to the fight. On the other hand, the private sector must come clean and be transparent,” the statement said.

Nominated MP David ole Sankok has in the meantime said the war on corruption is being derailed by forces inside and outside the government.

He now wants corruption to be declared a national disaster. Sankok alleging that cartels could have spread their wings to the ministry of labor accusing senior staff at the ministry of an attempt to swindle funds meant for persons with disability as well as funds meant for the cash transfer programme.