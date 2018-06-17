Pressure continues to mount on the government to name and shame cartels behind the importation of contaminated sugar.

A section of political leaders want an expeditious probe into the scandal to help avert a looming health crisis.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki is calling on all those implicated in the latest sugar scandal to take personal responsibility.

Kindiki’s sentiments were echoed by Lugari MP Ayub Savulawho called on the government to expedite the probe into how cartels succeeded in importing contaminated sugar intothe country.

Savula argues that time is ticking as more Kenyans risk purchasing the contraband sugar at the same time Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici is challenging the government to expose thosebehind the scam irrespective of their positions.

The leaders spoke amid fears that millions of Kenyans may have consumed contaminated sugar illegal imported into the country.

The government has in the last few days intensified the crackdown on the illegal sugar trade, confiscating hundreds of bags in Nairobi, Kitui and Webuye.

Police have also stepped up the war against contraband goods in the country after hundreds of tonnes of sugar and cooking oil that are unfit for human consumption were seized in Eastleigh.

The sugar as indicated in the packages is not meant for direct human consumption, but in an outright case of greed and impunity, the cartel behind it has been packaging it and selling to gullible Kenyans.

The Eastleigh warehouse had 1,474 50kgs of sugar and 50,420kgs of cooking oil believed to be contaminated.

Already, samples have been taken to ascertain the composition of both products and the health risks they are likely to cause.

Police fear some of the sugar is in circulation and have cautioned shop dealers to be cautious with their source of such products.

Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo said officers at borders will be held accountable for any contraband that gains entry into the country.

“Our entry and exit points are manned 24 hours. We have officers from various agencies at every point. Mine is a clear warning that every person has to account for their individual activities,” he said.

The traders are said to be colluding with officials from various agencies like the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards to facilitate the illegal trade.