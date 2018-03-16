Prisons, Pipeline to jet back Saturday from Egypt

Kenya’s representatives to the just concluded Africa Women’s volleyball club championship seven time African queens Kenya Pipeline and perennial rivals Kenya Prisons are expected to arrive back in the country Saturday after falling short at the penultimate stage of the championship in Cairo, Egypt.

After losing to record holders Al Ahly and defending champions Carthage of Tunisia in the semi-finals respectively, the two highly fancied Kenyan teams Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons renewed their rivalry in the bronze medal match.

Kenya Pipeline once again proved their dominance over local rivals Kenya Prisons with a hard fought three sets to two win.

In the five set thriller Pipeline lost the first set 23-25, before recovering to bag the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-22 respectively.

Prisons won the fourth set 29-27 to force the highly charged match into the fifth set which they lost 15-11.

In the gold medal match hosts Al Ahly trounced defending champions Carthage of Tunisia by three straight sets to bag a record ninth African title.

Al Ahly won the first set 25-9 before bagging the second and third sets 29-27 and 25-8 to lift the coveted trophy.

Al Ahly will now represent Africa at the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship slated for later this year in China where Turkey’s Vak?f bank will be aiming to retain the World title.

Advertisements

Tell Us What You Think