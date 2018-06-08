Proposal: National Assembly to approve over Ksh 1B projects

The National Assembly would be among those to approve projects costing more than one billion shillings going forward in efforts by the legislature reduce cases of stalled projects.

This is among proposals made by the Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly for the 2018/2019 national budget.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly is raising concerns of over delays in completion or resource allocation for crucial projects in the infrastructure, manufacturing and the agriculture sector.

The committee recommends conclusive funding, monitoring and evaluation to ensure projects are completed within the set duration and do not suffer budgetary changes within the year.

Among listed stalled projects listed include an audit of Mitihani House, Umaa dam, Kenya Industrial Research Institute laboratories in South B and Makueni civil servants housing scheme, foot bridges along major roads such as Outering Road whose petition has been presented in parliament and construction of a unit at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Ministries, departments and state agencies are expected to present a report on why the projects have yet to be completed.

In January, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced plans to reconstitute the Pending Bills Closing Committee to review all outstanding bills incurred before 2015.

The committee will advise on the stock of pending bills, payable to allow for allocations and closure.

Parliament will also pre-approve any new project in excess of one billion shillings the government intends to undertake beginning next month.