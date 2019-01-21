PS Belio: 60m textbooks distributed to schools for new curriculum

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has confirmed 1:1 textbook to learner ratio affirming a distribution of 60 million textbooks to aid the new competency based curriculum.

Dr. Kipsang gave his remarks as he received a 14-strong delegation from Zambia which is on a 4-day learning tour to get solutions on how to overcome the education hurdles.

Education Policy makers from both countries are expected to share experiences on how best educational services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

With the competency based curriculum gaining momentum, the government in conjunction with USAID and Global Partnership in Education (GPE) and the World Bank, has cumulatively distributed 60 million textbooks to Public Primary and Secondary School.

Confirming the distribution Dr. Kipsang who was flanked by the Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Dr. Nancy Macharia, her counterparts at KICD, Dr. Julius Jwan and Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Dr. Mercy Kerogo affirmed the distribution which has seen the ministry achieve a 1:1 student textbook ratio

The 4 Day delegation from Zambia led by the Permanent Secretary for General Education in Zambia, Dr. Felix Phiri want to understand how the Ministry of Education handle teacher training particularly in the teaching of Mathematics and Science curriculum in Secondary Education and management and administration of national examinations saying his government had so far attained a 1:5 ratio which is a challenge to delivery of quality education.

Dr. Kipsang said the 4-day bench-marking delegation will visit schools in Nyeri and Muranga Counties after visiting the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Training in Africa (CEMASTEA), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Teachers Service Commission and the Kenya National Examinations Council for briefing on their respective functions, policies, programmes and initiatives.

The tour will provide an opportunity for Education Policy makers in the two countries to share experiences on how best educational services are delivered efficiently and effectively.