All public service vehicle drivers are set to undertake a three months refresher course as the government moves to enhance road safety.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has already developed a curriculum with long distance drivers expected to commence training beginning next week.

This follows the rising cases of road accidents in the Country, a situation that has forced the government to devise new strategies to reverse the trend.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority about 11,000 long distance Public Service Vehicle drivers will undergo the fresh training over the next three months.

Speaking during the launch of the program, NTSA Deputy Director for safety strategies and county co-ordination Duncan Kibogong said the first phase of the refresher course will target PSV drivers who operate at night.

The refresher course, will take about three months and drivers will get a certificate of competency after successfully completing the course.

The new curriculum is set to help standardize training of drivers across all driving schools and will be conducted simultaneously in various government training institutions.