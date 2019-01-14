Public Investment Management Unit established to reduce overlaps

A Public Investment Management Unit has been established under the National Treasury to reduce overlaps in government programs and curb runaway projects costs.

The Unit is expected to enhance efficiency in identification and implementation of priority social and investment projects that help to improve the quality of life for Kenyans.

In the past revenue has been lost or mis-spent due to duplication of projects within government.

The move also takes into account government efforts aimed at increasing efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in public spending.

In the 2019 draft Budget Policy Statement, the National Treasury says “In particular, the implementation of PIM regulations under the Public Finance Act will streamline the initiation, execution and delivery of public investment projects.”

The PIM is expected to curb runaway projects costs, eliminate duplications and improve working synergy among implementation actors for timely delivery of development projects.

The move is an effort aimed at ensuring that expenditures as a share of GDP decline from 24.4 percent in the 2017 to 2018 financial year to 23.8 percent in the 2019 to 2020 financial year and a further to 22.2 percent in the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

At the same time, revenues as a share of GDP are projected to increase from 17.3 percent in the last financial year to 18.3 percent in the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

The Treasury notes that the additional resources are expected to support the fiscal consolidation program and bring the fiscal deficit down to 3.0 percent of GDP by 2022 to 2023 financial year.

The strengthening of tax administration and compliance is expected to be achieved through: enhanced scanning to detect concealment and increase efficiency in cargo clearing through procurement of additional scanners and full integration of all scanners; Use of Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System to ensure all goods reach the desired destinations and avoid dumping; Use of third-party information to identify non-compliant property developers and ensure they are included in the tax base; and Detection of non-compliance through I-Tax data matching will help to mobilize revenues, boost government delivery and performance while cushioning against further revenue shortfalls.