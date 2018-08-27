Public schools re-open amid anxiety over the planned teachers strike

Public schools re-opened amid anxiety over the planned teachers strike scheduled for the 1st of September that could disrupt learning ahead of the national examinations.

Teachers’ unions remain divided over the push for the strike with KNUT insisting the strike is on, while KUPPET has warned the strike is unprotected and illegal.

Teachers have in recent days clashed with TSC over its policies on delocalization and performance contracting.

After a three week break, schools reopened for 3rd and final term this year that is expected to run for two months.

But as parents and guardians escorted their children to school, it was not lost that the school calendar could be disrupted if teachers lived up to their threat to go on strike beginning the 1st of September.

Little activity was visible at the bus terminus when we visited.

KNUT has warned they will call their members to boycott work until their concerns are addressed.

TSC on Sunday gave assurances of a smooth third term, saying it had engaged with all stakeholders, on the issues including negotiating a collective bargaining agreement.

Last week, KNUT held day-long talks with TSC on mass transfers of head teachers under the delocalization policy, delayed teacher promotions and withdrawal of the controversial Teacher Performance and Appraisal Development and Performance Contracting initiatives.