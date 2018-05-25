Public Service PS grilled over NYS scam

Written By: Samson Kitavi
Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo is currently appearing before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee to shed light on the alleged loss of 9 billion shillings in the latest National Youth Service corruption scandal.

Omollo who alongside NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai stepped aside to allow investigations into the procurement scam denied any loss of money arguing that her claims are substantiated by a report by the Auditor General released this month.

She further said NYS would technically be insolvent if it lost such a colossal amount.

The PS however maintained that her stepping aside did not mean that she was guilty and the allegations being made existed even before she assumed office.

NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai will also appear before Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi led PAC.

More to follow….

