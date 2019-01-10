Raila faults Judiciary for undermining graft war

Written By: KBC Reporters
Opposition leader Raila Odinga now claims the Judiciary is becoming an impediment to the war against corruption.

Odinga observed that the Judiciary was a major stumbling block in the fight against graft as majority of the officers have conspired with the culprits to ensure they defeat the systems of justice.

He faulted the Judiciary over the manner in which they were releasing graft suspects on bail.

Speaking Thursday at the University of Nairobi during a public lecture on bridging the inequality gaps in East Africa sponsored by Ford Foundation, Raila said Kenya should take the cue from the developed world where the corrupt are dealt with fearlessly.

He said the Kenyan Judiciary system was not active in the war against graft like other systems of justice across the world.

The ODM leader also said the manner in which culprits were presenting themselves as being unfairly targeted by society after being released on bail was a major issue that was hindering the fight against graft.

The opposition chief said the nation will not develop if those entrusted with public funds are allowed to go into a looting spree undeterred.

The former PM noted that allowing public servants facing graft charges to return to work paves way for them to interfere with the evidence that can implicate them.

His sentiments resonated with the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji who has been pushing to have public servants charged in court suspended from their offices to allow for proper investigations.

