Raila, IGAD Executive Secretary meet on ongoing infrastructural projects

The Executive Secretary of IGAD Friday paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Raila Odinga as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development at his Capitol Hill Square office in Nairobi.

Ambassador (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim, the IGAD Executive Secretary once again congratulated Hon. Odinga for his appointment to the continental assignment.

He went on to brief him on various ongoing infrastructural project in the Horn of Africa, including the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Raila) corridor.

“Infrastructure and energy resource development would ensure faster realization of both the AU Agenda 2063 and UN Sustainable Development Goals”, stated Amb Mahboub, adding that these two were the biggest enablers of development.

He invited Hon. Odinga to visit the IGAD Secretariat in Djibouti to further discuss economic integration matters and other issues affecting the region.

The AU High Representative expressed his gratitude and outlined some of the activities he will be undertaking in the coming months, including visits to all regional economic communities such as IGAD.

He cited the importance of connectivity to spur regional and the continental development.

“With the support from the regional organizations like IGAD, I will do my best to raise resources to complete all connectivity projects for free movement of people, goods and services”, Hon. Odinga reaffirmed.

IGAD remains fully engaged and committed to the realization of the continent’s massive infrastructure and development needs.