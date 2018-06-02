Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he will continue pushing for constitutional changes to create equal opportunities for all Kenyans.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday evening at an Iftar dinner hosted by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, the ODM leader said time has come where laws must be amended to make it possible for people from minority communities to be elected president.

“We want a country where even someone from the Elmolo community can vie and be elected as president,” Raila said.

He said the changes will be anchored on proposals by the now gazetted Building Bridges advisory committee.

“If they propose that we change the laws and bring new ones, we will do that. If they say we change the Constitution, we will do that. No one will stop us,” Raila said.

Raila said there exists religious, gender, racial and tribal discrimination in the country that need to be addressed if the country is to fully unite.

Elsewhere, Muslim clerics in Mombasa want Muslims to unite and openly confront religious extremism and terror in the country.

The Sufi Supreme Council of Kenya otherwise known as ‘Ahlu Sunna Waljama’a’ secretary general Sheikh Omar Said says Islam is a religion of peace and those using religion to propagate violence are people with twisted ideologies out to tarnish the good name of Islam.

Sheikh Omar Said Omar noted that Islam was peaceful religion one which doesn’t condone terrorism.

He implored on Muslims to take up the challenge of weeding the world of radicalization to save the future of humanity.

Sheikh Omar reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace and that those using religion as a justification for violence are people with twisted ideologies out to achieve their own agenda.