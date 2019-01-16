Raila, Ngilu condole with families who lost their loved ones

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu have urged Kenyans to remain united after the terrorist attack at the Dusit D2 Complex that has claimed 14 lives.

While condoling with the believed families Wednesday, the leaders say terrorism has nothing to do with Islam but it is a global challenge that needs concerted efforts by international community to eradicate it.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the scene, Odinga and Miss Ngilu stated the victims of the terror attack comprises of both Muslims, Christians among other religions.

Odinga called on Kenyans to remain calm as the security agencies ascertain the motive of the attack.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Odinga further commended the international community for showing solidarity by coming to the aid of Kenya during the critical attack.

“We thank the international community for standing with Kenya at this critical juncture. We saw a global coalition against terror in action in this attack. We assure the international community that we will stand with the Government of Kenya and all forces for good in the global campaign against terrorism.” He said.

Meanwhile, South Africa government has condemned in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the government and the people of Kenya.

In a statement, South Africa says it extends its condolences to the bereaved and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

It says that initial reports are that no South African citizen has been reported injured in the attack; the SA High Commission in Nairobi is monitoring the situation and interacting with authorities.

The United States Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec has also condemned in the strongest terms the terrible attack at the Dusit2 Hotel complex in Nairobi.

Godec said United States offer its deepest condolences to all who have been affected by the horrifying violence.

Godec commended the courage of Kenyan security services actively working to end the attack. On its tweeter handle Germany High Commission in Nairobi says it is appalled and deeply saddened by Riverside Attack.

It condemned the unfortunate act of violence in the strongest terms and offered its deep condolences to the families of victims and all affected. Germany says it stands by Kenya in its fight against radicalisation and terrorism.

Tell Us What You Think