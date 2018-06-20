Raila urges State to prioritise cancer management

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is now urging the government to prioritise cancer management and treatment in the country saying the bane is taking toll on productive Kenyans.

Speaking when he visited Lee Funeral home Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Migori County Senator Ben Olouch Okello, Raila said by investing in cancer management, many lives would be saved at an early stage.

He described the late Senator as a dedicated people’s servant and a true patriot who always preached peace.

“Paying my respects and condoling with the family of the Late Senator Ben Oluoch Okello at Lee Funeral Home. The cruel hand of death has robbed Migori County and the Country of a self-made, humble leader with a promising career in politics. May his soul rest in eternal peace” said Odinga.

A funeral committee for the late Senator Olouch Okello has been put in place.

The former Ramogi FM presenter died while undergoing treatment at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi for throat cancer.

He won the Migori Senator seat during the 2017 elections, flooring his rivals by a landslide.

He garnered 68,194 votes while his closest opponent Gordon Odhiambo Ogola came in a distant second with 28,696.