RBA unveils Mobile APP for whistle blowing, tracking industry

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) has unveiled a mobile app to allow industry stakeholders track performance of pension schemes, file complaints, whistle blow and make online enquiries.

The move is part of the Authority’s ongoing strategy to manage schemes and educate Kenyans on need to save for retirement.

Dubbed, RBA Mobile, the app allows members of the public to whistle blow or report any issues relating to Retirement Benefits Schemes bordering on violation of financial regulations, mismanagement of pension funds or assets, corruption and any other malpractice deemed to be in the interest of the public.

The App will improve scheme governance and stem unethical behavior while simplifying interaction between scheme members and the Authority.

Further, users can view updated lists of all registered service providers to ensure Kenyans are not misled into joining or dealing with unregistered schemes or companies.

The app is currently available for download via Android app store at no cost. In the near future, the app shall also be available at the iOS store for apple gadgets.

This app has been designed with the customer in mind to provide them with a simple way to access latest industry trends at a touch of a button.

The new app will complement other authority’s digital platforms including the portal, website, social media outlets and the toll free line, all aimed at meeting the ever-changing needs and demands of our stakeholders.

By enabling customers to lodge complaints and access FAQs via the mobile app, the Authority expects to see a reduction in queries, thereby freeing up its customer-facing staff to provide improved one-on-one support to those customers who really need it.