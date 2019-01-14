Relief for motorists as ERC reduces fuel pump prices

Kenyans will pay less for fuel over the next one month after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) adjusted downwards pump prices of in the latest review.

A liter of Super Petrol will from midnight reduce by nine shillings and 33 cents; diesel is down by ten shillings and four cents while kerosene has been decreased by three shillings and 52 cents.

From midnight, the price of a liter of Super Petrol has been decreased by nine shillings and 33 cents; diesel is down by ten shillings four cents while kerosene will be cheaper by three shillings and 52 cents.

The Commission attributes the price adjustments to lower landed cost of landed imported petroleum products.

In addition, over the last one month the shilling strengthened 0.27% against the dollar from 102.44 shillings per US Dollar in November 2018 to 102.16 per US Dollar in December 2018.

Following the pump price review, petroleum products will be cheapest in Mombasa where a liter of Super Petrol will retail at 101 shillings and 60 cents, diesel at 99 shillings and 63 cents while kerosene will sell at 99 shillings and nine cents.

In Nairobi, a liter of Super Petrol will retail at 104 shillings and 21 cents, diesel at 102 shillings and 24 cents while kerosene will sell at 101 shillings and 70 cents.

In Nakuru, a liter of super petrol will cost 104 shillings and 73 cents, diesel at 102 shillings and 94 cents while kerosene will be 102 shillings and 41 cents.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a liter of Super Petrol will retail at 117 shillings and seven cents, diesel at 115 shillings and 10 cents while kerosene will sell at 114 shillings and 56 cents.