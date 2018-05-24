Religious leaders back referendum to reduce wage bill

A group of religious leaders have come up with a radical proposition that if adopted by Kenyans will alter the governance structure of this country.

Under an initiative to be spearheaded through a popular will the religious leaders are proposing to trim counties to 16 and reduce constituencies to 150 a move they say will save this nation the ballooning wage bill.

The Ufungamano Joint Forum of Religious Organizations is instead proposing radical changes to redefine the country’s governance structure.

The group is calling for the reduction in the number of constituencies from 290 to 150, a further reduction in the number of Senators from the current 67 to 16.

The religious leaders are also proposing that elected MCAs be reduced to 750 down from the current 1450.

To comply with the 2/3 gender rule, 75 women be nominated to the National Assembly, 300 to the County Assembly and 16 to be voted to the Senate.

The group is also calling for the reduction in the number of Counties and Cabinet positions to 16.

These proposals are among numerous others that have been suggested by various groups who have argued that Kenyans are currently over represented

The religious leaders have in the meantime indicated that they have forwarded their proposals to Parliament and the electoral body IEBC and will soon embark on the collection of signatures to push for the constitutional amendments through a popular will.

The clergy will have to face opponents of referendum call.