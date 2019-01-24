Religious organisations urged to support fight against corruption

Deputy President William Ruto has urged religious organisations to support the government in the fight against corruption.

He said the past six years had seen Jubilee government make strides in checking the vice, but more needed to be done.

Besides corruption, Dr Ruto said wastage, pilferage and misuse of public resources need to be tackled.

“There must be prudent use of government resources for Kenyans have to get value for their money,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke on Thursday at his Karen residence during a breakfast meeting with the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) leadership.

He said besides religious institutions, the government was also engaging the civil society, the media and other private sector players to help boost governance in the country.

“We will not tire in ensuring that these vices are checked because that is how we are going to progress as a country,” he said.

The PEFA leadership pledged to work with the government in pushing for further development in the country.

It said synergy would be created especially in education and health sectors where the church has a wealth of experience.

The Presiding Bishop of PEFA Church Kenya Moffat Kilioba said by institutions working together, Kenya would make huge strides in terms of development.

“We will continue supporting the government and its leadership in empowering Kenyans. The transformation Kenya is undergoing is a product of the cordial working relationship Deputy President and President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Dr Kilioba.

He urged leaders to discard the politics of hate and division and rather focus on uniting Kenyans.

“We want Kenya to remain stable for that is the foundation of development,” said the Bishop.

While lauding religious organisations in championing for the realisation of the Big Four agenda, the Deputy President said the government was committed to improving the living standards of every Kenyan.

“Our country is great. I call on the church to continue pushing for further unity. As a matter of fact, Kenya cannot go in the wrong direction,” said Dr Ruto.