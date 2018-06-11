Reloaded Nokia 81104G arrives in Kenya

HMD Global has Monday announced the introduction of Nokia 81104G in the country.

The 4G feature phone comes complete with the elegantly curved slider design. Giving you the chance to switch off, have fun and relax with the knowledge that all your smartphone essentials are there when you need them.

With a familiar and easy to use interface, the Nokia 8110 4G features intuitive tactile mechanics, with slide to answer and end calls, as well as an addictive helicopter-style spin on its axis. It comes with the craftsmanship you expect from a Nokia phone, delivering durability and reliability as standard.

Gopher Ogembo, Business Manager, East Africa, HMD Global, said: “The Nokia 8110 4G delivers crystal-clear VoLTE calling and is perfect for anyone who wants an iconic 4G feature phone or a companion phone, with access to an app store for favourites like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter. Other capabilities of the Nokia 8110 4G include sending and receiving emails,importing contacts and syncing your calendar with Outlook and Gmail.”

To keep it running flawlessly, the Nokia 8110 4G in dual SIM, features the Qualcomm® 205 Mobile Platform. With its Wi-Fi connection you can turn your Nokia 81104G into a portable hotspot to share your internet connection with other devices, friends and family.

Nokia 8110 4G comes in two vibrant colours to choose from, Traditional Black and Banana Yellow, and has everything you loved reloaded, including a revamped Snake game.

The Nokia 8110 4G will retail at an average price of KES8,000.00.