Report: Kenya may heavily rely on food imports from 2020

Kenya will heavily be reliant on food imports from the year 2020 to feed the growing population if measures are not put in place urgently to increase the land under food crops and post-harvest losses are drastically reduced.

This is according to a report by the Kenya Business Guide which indicates that if Kenya reduced post-harvest losses from the current 20 percent to 15 percent as projected in this year’s budget, the country would add more than 2.5 million metric tones of food.

Kenya imports food items such as maize, rice, wheat, fruits and grains and this is likely to worsen in the near future as rapid population growth coupled with a near stagnation in expansion of land under cultivation drives up demand for food.

This is worsened by inefficiency in the agriculture sector that would force the country to heavily rely on food imports by the year 2020 if urgent corrective measures are not put in place.

The report indicates that the country must improve average yields, reduce losses along the food supply chain, implement new technologies and purse climate change adaptation strategies if the country is to be food secure.

Kenya scores highly in the enrolment and completion rate in Primary Schools but the situation is very bad for secondary school where few sit for their form four exams.

The report cites corruption and poor governance as major impediments to a more inclusive economic growth and improved human development outcome.

The report says the cost of electricity is unlikely to reduce if the coal plant in Lamu is commissioned since the project will heavily rely on coal imports from South Africa that will drive up energy imports.