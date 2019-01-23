Residents come to the defense of embattled Tana River governor

A section of residents in Tana River have come to the defense of embattled area Governor Dhadho Godhana over claims of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds and working in isolation.

The Governor had on Saturday accused the Members of the County Assembly for failing to manage the ward bursary funds. He said each word had been given Ksh 10 million.

The MCAs have threatened to spearhead an impeachment motion against the Governor, accused the governor of misappropriation of ward bursary funds.

This comes after 23 ward representatives threatened to impeach their governor accusing him of running County affairs as personal business.

The residents accused the MCAs of blackmailing the governor a situation they claim have stalled development in their county.

The MCAs, among other issues accused the Governor of illegally delaying the release of the ward bursary funds.

The MCAs also accused the Governor Godhana of making a unilateral decision on the relocation of the County headquarters from Hola to Dakaye.

But in a rejoinder Governor Dhadho Godhana faulted members of the county assembly for failing to properly manage ward bursary funds.

While addressing the press in Madogo town, led by Salat Garacha they hit out at the MCAs whom they accused of using threats, intimidation and underhand tactics to frustrate their Governor.