Residents hold demo over poor health services at Cherangany hospital

A section of residents in Cherangany held a peaceful demonstration against poor health services at the Cherangany Sub County hospital in Kachibora.

They alleged negligence in the hospital and criticized their leaders for showing little interest in advocating for the improvement of the health sector.

They marched protesting neglect and poor health services offered at the Cherangany Sub County hospital.

The residents took to the road for over 7 Kilometers demanding for the resignation of the County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for health Christine Tanguli.

Upon arrival, they were barred from accessing the hospital by armed riot police officers.

Their attempts to see the Sub County administrator were cut short as they were directed to seek an audience with the county government over the matter.

They allege neglect in the hospital and inadequate drugs faulting the health CEC of not taking action when such matters are reported.

The chairman of National Nurses Association of Kenya Trans Nzoia branch Franklin Kosgei faulted the County government for appointing non-medics in the health docket and urged the County government to dissolve the management of the health docket and form a new one.

Elsewhere, residents of Kulamawe in Isiolo South Constituency are calling on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and Office of the Director of Criminal Investigation to probe an incident where a security officer injured three herders during a joint operation to recover stolen goats in Isiolo South.

The residents further accused officers from General Service Unit, Administration Police and Anti-Stock Theft Unit of using excessive force and live bullets during the joint operation.

According to the residents the operation was triggered by a raid in Igembe North conducted by suspected rustlers from Kulamawe area on January 1st whereby 100 goats were stolen from herders.