Retrieval of  FlySax plane wreckage resumes

An operation to retrieve the wreckage of the ill-fated FlySax plane that killed eight passengers and two pilots at the Aberdare Forest has resumed.

Njabini deputy County Commissioner, Daniel Nyameti, says a team of investigators led by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority have already assembled at the crash site.

A team of investigators led by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) is currently combing the crash site of the ill-fated Fly Sax plane.

The aircraft carrying eight passengers and two pilots came down at the elephant peak of the Aberdares. No one survived the crash. The ill fated plane from Kitale went missing at around 5pm Tuesday with 10 passengers on board.

The area and routes leading to the wreckage, more than 13 kilometers away are still being treated as a scene of accident and are out of bounds to the public, until the wreckage is collected and investigations concluded.

The scene has been secured by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers until the probe is complete. According to KCCA, the wreckage of the plane may determine what may have happened.