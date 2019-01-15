Riverside Attack: Boinnett confirms incidence as suspected terror attack

Police Inspector General (IG) Joseph Boinnet says they suspect the Riverside attack is a terror attack.

In a press briefing Tuesday, the IG confirmed that a group of armed assailants attacked the Dusit Complex in Nairobi 14 Riverside in a suspected terror attack.

“We regret to confirm that at approximately 3pm today, a group of armed assailants attacked the Dusit Complex in a suspected terror attack. Security and emergency forces immediately responded to the incident and have cordoned off the area.” He said

He noted that the situation is being managed and residents being screened and evacuated from the area.

“We are aware that armed criminals are holding up in the hotel and specialist forces are now currently flushing them out.” He added.

He however, regretted that there have been injuries in the attack and police are in the process of confirming the numbers and types of injuries incurred.

“We have been vigilant throughout the holiday season and therefore all public and other hotel premises remain under close watch. Reports from throughout the country indicate that everything remains calm and normal.” He noted

Boinnet urged the public to remain calm and to cooperate with all security forces and to provide any information that they may deem as useful to the security forces.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations-Kenya is asking all those that are receiving information to please use this number 0722839978 belonging to Musa Yego, the Head of Flying Squad as the alternative to sharing the information or 0721141282 belonging to Mr. Philip Ndolo.

Meanwhile, families searching for their loved ones can call Kenya Red Cross tracing hotline on 0715 820219.

The attack comes hours after the court ruled that three people accused of carrying out a terror attack at the Westgate Shopping Mall in 2013 will be charged.

Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa, were on Monday put on their defense by trial Magistrate Francis Andayi while the court freed the fourth accused Adan Dheq for lack of evidence.

The four have been jointly and separately accused of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act among other charges in Sept 2013 in which 67 people died.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.

Abdi faces an additional charge of being a member of the Al Shabaab after he was allegedly found with videos titled Training Series in Swahili and Ambush at Bardale, which the prosecution said could facilitate terrorism.

Magistrate Andayi said the prosecution had established sufficient evidence to sustain a trial.