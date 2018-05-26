Rugby 15’s team to play Uganda in Elgon Cup first leg

National Rugby 15’s team Kenya Simba’s will face Uganda in the Elgon Cup first leg clash Saturday evening at the Legends Rugby Club in Kampala.

Coach Ian Snook has handed Patrick Ouko, Joseph Odero and Andrew Chogo their maiden starts.

Ouko and Odero complete a front row partnership that also features Peter Karia with Chogo joining Oliver Mang’eni in the second row.

Davis Chenge captains the team from the eighth man’s position with George Nyambua and Elkeans Musonye at blindside and open side respectively. Snook has gone for a settled backline led by half backs Sam Onsomu and Isaac Adimo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Leo Seje and Peter Kilonzo link up in midfield while fullback Darwin Mukidza anchors a back three featuring Jacob Ojee and Tony Onyango on the wings.

Simbas will use the match to fine-tune their preparations for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers which start next month with an away tie against Morocco in Casablanca on 23rd June.