Ruiru MP challenges leaders to support ongoing war on graft

Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Nganga has challenged leaders to support the ongoing war on graft.

The MP has at the same time urged political leaders to embrace transparency and accountability when handling public resources.

As other Kenyans celebrated their New Year the best way they know how, residents of Ruiru decided to spend the holiday at the local Ruiru stadium during a National Government Constituencies Develoment Fund (NGCDF) tournament that included football and volleyball.

MP Simon Ng’ang’a who organized the tournament and one of the players of Wazee Wa Ruiru football club at least did not disappoint his constituents and managed to score for his team.

Speaking after the match, Ng’anga challenged other leaders to be transparent in management of public funds under their jurisdiction to reduce corruption.

He said sports can be used to model young people to become responsible citizens and also help in the fight against corruption.