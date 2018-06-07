Russia lowest ranked team at World Cup

Hosts Russia will enter their own World Cup as the lowest ranked side of all 32 teams competing in the tournament.

Russia had been ahead of Saudi Arabia when Fifa’s previous standings were released in May, but have slipped four places to 70th in the new rankings.

England move up one place to joint 12th, alongside Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G, who are ranked third, 21st and 55th respectively in the list.

Reigning World Cup champions Germany top the list with five-time winners Brazil second, while Portugal and Argentina complete the top five.

The five top ranked sides who failed to qualify for the World Cup are Chile (ninth), Netherlands (17th), Wales (18th), Italy (19th) and USA (25th).

Both Northern Ireland and Scotland have slipped in the rankings, with the former down two places to 29th while the latter drop eight places to 42nd.

Meanwhile, England have less chance of winning the Fifa World Cup than Peru, according to sports data company Gracenote.

The Peruvians who are ranked 11th in the world – two places ahead of England – have been given a 5% chance of lifting the trophy in Moscow on 15 July, while Gareth Southgate’s side have a 4% chance, the same as Belgium and Portugal.

Five-time champions Brazil are favourites with a 21% chance of winning the tournament, ahead of Spain, Germany and Argentina.

England face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G and they have a 71% chance of reaching the knock-out rounds.