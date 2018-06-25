DP Ruto to Kenyans: Demand for accountability from leaders

Deputy President William Ruto has told those opposed to his development tours across the country that he was simply executing his constitutional duties.

Ruto said no one would dictate the agenda for Jubilee, saying its manifesto has been clear since 2013.

Addressing wananchi at Rigoma market after commissioning a Sh 430 million Keroka Water Project in Nyamira County on Monday, Ruto said the Government would continue with the implementation of its Big Four agenda despite opposition from some quarters.

“I don’t need anybody’s permission to engage the people on matters of development. I am the principal assistant to the president who has given me permission to work for Kenyans. Who are some people to question me on this?” asked DP Ruto.

He went on: “I am the Deputy President and I have been given a job by Kenyans and will not seek permission from those in opposition to tour any part of the country to engage the people on issues pertaining of development.”

“I will continue with my development tours across the country and if some people are uncomfortable, I want to tell them they will continue feeling so because I am not going to stop,” added the Deputy President.

Ruto also commissioned phase two and three of the electricity’s last mile project and revival of a building at the Keroka hospital as part of the country’s infrastructural development.

Among the areas he addressed wananchi included Keroka town, Matangi trading centre Rigoma market in Kitutu Masaba constituency and Nyakiona secondary school grounds in North Mugirango.

Mr Ruto also asked Kenyans to demand foraccountability from their leaders.

The Deputy President said it was the responsibility of leaders to deliver on the pledges they made during the last General Election instead of engaging in activities that have no direct positive impact on the lives of the people.

He said residents have the responsibility to demand accountability from their leaders for their actions.

Present were Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui(Water and Sanitation), MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose(Kitutu Masaba), Jerusha Momanyi (women Rep, Nyamira) and deputy governors AmosNyaribo (Nyamira) , Joash Maangi (Kisii) and former MP Walter Nyambati.

He said it was time leaders put aside their politicaldifferences ad take a common stand in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“As leaders we must deliver on the promises wemade to Kenyans during the last election. We will be judged by our actions,”said Mr Ruto.

He added: “Let’s do away with baseless politicsand embark on service delivery to our people so that they can uplift theirliving standards.”

The Deputy President said the Government would serve all Kenyans irrespective of how they voted during the last General Election.

“We are ready tow work with all leaders in implementing the Big Four agenda for all Kenyans. We will serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of their political affiliations because this is a Government for all of us,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President said the national government will use Sh 100million to revive operations by completing a building at the Keroka hospital that had stalled for the last 30 years due to lack of funds.

“This project has stalled since 1992 because of bad leadership. But now that you have a leader who is focused on development, we will work together to ensure its completed within the shortest time possible,” said Mr Ruto.

He said the Government would also install a new CT-scan at a cost of Sh 150 million as part of its efforts to ensuring healthcare access, which is part of the Big Four agenda.

And while addressing wananchi at Matangi trading centre where he launched phase two and three of the ‘Last Mile Electricity project at the home of Ms Monica Kwamboka, Mr Ruto said the Government has allocated Sh 500 million for the County to implement the project.

He said 10,000 households would be connected to electricity in Nyamira County upon the completion of the project in the next one-year.

DP Ruto said the Government has connected 40,000households to electricity up from 15,000 in 2013, saying electricity remains key to successful implementation of the Big Four agenda.

The Deputy President said the Keroka Water Project that will be constructed at a cost of Sh 430 million is being funded jointly by the Government and the African Development Bank.

The project upon completion would benefit 60,000people both in Nyamira and Kisii Counties.

Ruto said the project ispart of the East African Regional Lake Victoria Water Supply and Sanitation programme phase two and is being implemented by five East Africa partner states.

Mr Chelugui said the water project would improve livelihoods and health of communities in the Lake Victoria Basin, reduce pollution of Lake Victoria, and increase water supply and sanitation coverage to improve access to clean drinking water.

The leaders said they would support the Government in implementing its development agenda for the country.

Ms Jerusha and Mr Mose said the Kisii community would rally behind the leadership of the Deputy President when the time comes,saying they were now focusing their energies of development.

“We are ready to be called your sycophants so long as it is for the benefit of our people,” said Ms Jerusha.