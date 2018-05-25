Rwanda, Kenya winners of 2018 IHF Trophy Africa

Rwanda and Kenya are the winners of the 2018 Africa Zone 5 International Handball Federation (IHF) Challenge Trophy that concluded on Sunday.

Rwanda defeated hosts Uganda 32-27 in the final of the junior category (U-18). The Rwandans had won all four of the preliminary group games – including a tight 30:29 (14:14) victory over Uganda.

In the play-off, Ethiopia defeated Kenya 29-23 to finish third in the junior category.

Kenya were also in good form in the youth category (U-20) when they humbled Ethiopia 22-17 after they had lost to them 33:21 in the group stages. Kenya beat archrivals Uganda 22-16 at the semi-final stage to reach the final courtesy of Joseph Wafula Simiyu and Elias Khisa outstanding performances.

The event attracted Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and hosts Uganda. Two national teams, Djibouti and South Sudan, pulled out of the tournament because of financial challenges.

The winners Rwanda and Kenya automatically qualified for the 2019 Africa under-20 Handball Championships. The Confederation of African Handball is yet to announce the host country and dates of the continental showpiece.