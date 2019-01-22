Kenyan tennis youngster Ryan Randiek Tuesday showed a stunning performance as he outclassed Chinese Chang Shun Luin by two sets to one in the ongoing International Tennis Federation championship at the Nairobi Sports club grounds.

The finals will be held this Saturday at the same venue.

Ryan Randiek who is seeded 13th in this event started the match on a high note as he controlled the first set taking a 6-2 points lead.

The 16-year-old had a hard time in the 2nd set as the Chinese Chang Shun Luin produced a comeback to claim a 6-2 points lead.

However, a very promising Randiek pressed on in the third set comfortably beating Chang by 7-5 points.

Randiek will next face Polish Szajrch as he seeks to replicate the same performance in the fixture.

In other results, Kenyan top cream Albert Njogu beat Italian Guelto Buldovheti by two sets to nil and will next play against Shiang Huang Yu of Taipei.

Derrick Ominde will battle it out with Malaysian Darshan Suresh after beating Sampras Victor of Madagascar by two straight sets.

Close to 90 players from different parts of the World are taking part in this event where Kenya is been represented by twenty players.

The tournament is aimed at accruing players with points awarded by International Tennis federation; ITF in order to improve their world rankings.