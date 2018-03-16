Safaricom boosts Barclays Kenya Open with Ksh10.5M sponsorship

Safaricom has announced a KES 10.5 million sponsorship towards the 50th Edition of the Barclays Kenya Open, scheduled to take place at the Muthaiga Golf Club from Thursday, 22nd to Sunday 25th March 2018.

As the official telecommunications sponsor, Safaricom will provide a fully kitted media center and wireless connectivity for the tournament organizers.

“We have been proud supporters of the Kenya Open for the last four years which is in line with our desire to support events that raise Kenya’s profile as a choice destination for golf professionals and enthusiasts, as well as create broader appeal for the sport locally”, said Steve Okeyo, Director – Regional Sales and Operations, Safaricom.

The 2018 edition of the Barclays Kenya Open will see 156 players take part including 106 selected on merit through the European Challenge Tour and another 50 chosen by the Kenya Golf Open Golf Limited featuring Kenyan and regional professionals as well as amateurs.

“We are glad that Safaricom has once again renewed its commitment to support the Kenya Open by offering data support in a bid to enhance coverage of the tournament. This goes to reaffirm the company’s commitment to the Kenya Open Golf Championship, and, by extension, the general growth and development of golf in Kenya,” said Kathleen Kihanya, Kenya Open Golf Limited PR and Sponsorship Director

Previous Kenya Open winners Gary Boyd, Robert Dinwiddle and Sebastian Soderberg are among the high profile golfers expected to take part.

The tournament which is now part of the European Challenge Tour has seen its prize kitty increase to KES 62.5 million (500,000 Euros) making it the richest tournament to sit on the tour.

