 Sahib Omar shines at KCB Autocross Championship

The splash for dust and glory during the 2018 KCB Autocross Championship came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday evening at Batian View as Sahib Omar posted the fastest results of the day clocking 02:00:06.

Samman Vohra win the 2WD non turbo clocking 06:31:06 ahead of Kunal Patel and Hamza Anwar.

Laikipia County Governor H.E Nderitu Mureithi awarded the winners during a colorful prize giving ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“The KCB Autocross championship has been fantastic today, we are grateful to all the competitors and the officials for organizing such a successful event.

Samman Vohra was the star attraction in the 2wd non turbo clocking 0209:00 in heat three.

“It is great getting back into the KCB Autocross, it has been hard after my dad passed away but the family has been very supportive “, said Vohra.

Sahib Omar won the 4wd Turbo clocking 06:05:06 ahead of Championship leader Rehan Shah, Lovejyot Singh and Gerald Maina

“The track was good and thanks to KCB for staging a great event “, said Sahib.

Kirit Rajput won the open category ahead of Asad Anwar and Ken Nteere while Tsorav Soni won the Bambino class.

The 2wd had 9 entries with Kunal Patel commanding a 06:05:01 victory followed by Imran Hakada. Zameer Verjee finished 3rd while media personality Laban Cliff finished 7th in his maiden outing.