Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo joins KCB as an assistant coach

Immediate former Posta Rangers FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has joined KCB in the assistant coach’s capacity as the newly promoted side restructures following a slow start to the 2018-2019 Kenyan Premier League campaign.

The league winning coach has agreed to a one year deal with the Bankers.

Pamzo parted ways with Posta Rangers last week, after a tough start to the season and has since been replaced by immediate former KCB head coach John Kamau, who is on a second stint at Posta Rangers.

KCB sit 17th on the table with 2 points having only drawn two matches and lost four of the six games they have played this season while Posta are 14th on six points having won just two of the six matches they have played.

