Samsung East Africa unveils Galaxy A50 and A30

Samsung East Africa has officially unveiled the Galaxy A Series.

The first batch which consists of mid-tier portfolio, the A50 and A30 have hit the market, paving the way for a new & exciting range of A series models that will continue to launch into April.

The newly launched phones offer improvements to the essential device features that matter most, including offering an immersive viewing experience, longer lasting performance and a camera which captures the world as you see it.

The new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way people connect today – sharing, capturing and consuming live content. The new series offers diverse, powerful devices that can keep up with these spontaneous, collaborative interactions.

Retailing at Kes 30,499, the A50 comes with an ultra-wide lens that is paired with the ‘intelligent switch’ function that enables one’s camera to identify and recommend when to use the Wide Shot mode while the A30 which costs Kes 22,499 packs an edge-to-edge 6.4” Super AMOLED Infinity-U display that offers immersive experience, ideal for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking and browsing.

Commenting on the newly launched phones Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division Charles Kimari, said that the A50comes in a comfortable slim design and smooth curved shape that is complemented with the three new characterful colours of black, white & blue

“On the other hand, the Galaxy A30 is for those on-the-go all the time, equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh, fast charging battery,” he explained.

The two devices which come barely a month after the launch of its flagship S10 series are available in Samsung Experience Stores, Phonelink store and all authorized outlets across the Country.