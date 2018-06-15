Schools advised against hasty coverage of curriculum

Heads of primary and secondary schools have been advised against hasty coverage of the curriculum/syllabus the government has prescribed.

The Director of the Centre for Mathematics, Science Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA), Stephen Njoroge says prudent coverage of the syllabus ensured learners thoroughly understood the concepts teachers taught, noting that this gave them strong foundation for higher education and for work.

Mr. Njoroge said schools should manage the delivery of the curriculum in line with the time frame Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in conjunction with the Ministry of Education approves.

He said all that hurried completion of the syllabus earlier than prescribed denied learners a chance to understand of the complex concepts and ideas that underlie each subjects taught.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He made the remarks in an interview at the CEMASTEA .

The institution which he leads provides continuous professional development of mathematics and science teachers for effective delivery curricula for mathematics and science.

The Director said hurried implementation the curriculum denied learners a chance to deepen their understanding of things taught and made learning unduly stressful for them.

“Let students learn and get fun from it,” Mr. Njoroge advised.

Senior Deputy Director in charge of Curriculum and Research Services, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Mrs. Jacqueline Onyango corroborated Mr. Njoroge’s concerns saying the prudent implementation of the curriculum ensured that learners understood what they were being taught.

She said Curriculum developers provided for breaks in the coverage of the syllabus, saying the period between 8.00am and 4.00am, with allowances for rest during break time and lunch was sufficient to give learners excellent educational experience.

She however said schools made children to undertake lessons before 8.00am, shortened rest time for breaks, and lunch time so they could cover the syllabus in a shorter time than that the Ministry of Education approved.

She said the education children received is aimed at helping them acquire knowledge and skills from formal schooling to enable them apply it for their own personal development.

“Learners need to grasp the concepts in the curriculum to apply it in their lives long after schooling. It is not limited to answering questions in school or in national examinations,” Mrs. Onyango observed.