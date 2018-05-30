Schools engaging in exam cheating to be closed, CS Amina

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has warned that schools found engaging in examination cheating this year will be shut down while culprits in the affected schools will face the full force of the law.

Amina says her ministry will conduct impromptu checks in all examination centres to monitor the progress of the examinations using combined teams of multi agency government actors.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development during the Kenya National Examinations Council stakeholders’ forum ahead of this year’s national exams, Amina said investigations have shown that cases of irregularities arise out of conduct by a few unprofessional teachers and examination officials who collude with students to sneak examination materials into exam rooms.

To curb cheating, the CS said Principals who are Centre Managers will this year witness the opening of examination scripts to ensure they are intact, work with examination officials to enforce examination rules, witness the sealing of answer sheets after examinations and keep off unnecessary staff from school compounds during the season.

Amina at the same time said the government will repair all schools damaged by floods across the country so that they are ready to be used as examination centers during national exams.

“I wish to assure parents and candidates from these centres that all the schools will repaired to allow all national examinations to proceed as scheduled,” she said.

Exam systems

In the meantime, the Kenya National Examinations Council – KNEC has this year improved internal exam systems through strict security mechanisms to curtail cheating.

“KNEC has improved internal systems through strict security mechanisms in test development, printing, packing and dispatch of examination papers. The council has also increased its staff to enhance efficiency.”

It has also invested in secure containers that have been installed in Deputy County Commissioners’ and Assistant County Commissioners’ offices.

“This year alone, the council has installed 40 new containers to reduce the distance covered by Centre Managers to pick and drop examination papers.”

According to the examination council, these measures have contributed to the elimination of cheating through cartels and the consequent reduction of cases of cheating in examinations.