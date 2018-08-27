Section of sugar industry opposed to cane zoning

A section of players in the sugar industry has opposed proposed amendments to the agriculture and food authority act 2018 that seeks to introduce cane zoning.

The farmers argue the law is designed to benefit private millers at the expense of government-run sugar companies.

Just before the dust roused by the importation of cheap and contaminated sugar into the Kenyan market settles, the sector is yet again in the limelight.

This time round stakeholders are divided right in the middle over proposed amendments to the agriculture and food authority act 2013.

The crops regulations 2018 law, proposes a raft of issues aimed at streamlining the ailing sugar sector that continues to struggle with among others allegations of cane poaching.

While Nyando legislator Jared Okello and his Muhoroni counterpart James Onyango Koyoo are rooting for the changes farmers feel the introduction of cane zoning is bound to further hurt the already struggling industry.

The zoning article is meant to ring-fence zones and nuclear for government millers in the sugar belt.

Koyoo and Okello further say the bill must not be looked at through a single lens of zoning but in its entirety, which they say has more advantages for the farmers.

Farmers drawn from western part of the country are the latest to refuse the amendments following in the footsteps of their counterparts in parts of the Nyanza sugar belt.