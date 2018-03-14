Security agents thwart multiple attacks by Al shabaab militants

Written By: George Kithuka
The government has revealed the cache of weapons found concealed in a vehicle in Isiolo was intended to blow up major government installations in Nairobi.

The inspector general of police displaying the deadly weapons found in the hands of suspected Al Shabaab terrorists says their surveillance networks remain on high alert.

He urged the public to work with security agents to foil acts of terrorism.

According to the police, the cache that was concealed in a Mitsubishi motor vehicle would have caused mass destruction if the suspects were to have their way.

Displaying the deadly weapons, inspector general of police Joseph Boinet said the foiled attempt by terrorist to stage what he described as a major attack on government installations within the capital Nairobi was a clear indication that the country was still not off the hook yet.

He promised Kenyans round the clock security but appealed to Kenyans not to let down their guard and be their brother’s keeper.

Police on patrol in Merti in Isiolo County on the 15th of last month noticed this motor vehicle hidden in a thicket.

When they approached the vehicle the suspects began shooting prompting a shootout that resulted in the death of one of the suspects, one was arrested while two others remain at large.

