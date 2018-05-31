Security heightened in Meru ahead of Madaraka Day fete

Preparations for this year’s Madaraka day celebrations to be held in Meru County are in top gear just hours to the big event in Kenya’s history.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto will lead the June 1 celebrations which will be the 55th.

Last year’s event took place in Nyeri county.

Madaraka commemorates the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963, preceding full independence from Great Britain on December 12 that year.

Briefing journalists in Meru, Eastern Regional Coordinator (RC), Wycliffe Ogallo said security has been heightened and called on residents and visitors who will be attending the celebrations to cooperate with security officers.

He said more police officers had been deployed to the county to keep vigil and ensure peace prevails before, during and after the occasion.

He said traffic in Meru town will be disrupted as major roads leading to Kinoru Stadium where the event will take place will remain closed for public service vehicles.

Members of the disciplined forces have been doing dress rehearsals at the Kinoru Stadium.

Only vehicles with special passes will have easy access to Kinoru stadium and Meru town.

“Those who will not have the passes will be required to leave their vehicles at various places on the environs of the town and walk to the venue” he said.

Motorists coming from Embu- Meru road will park their vehicles at Kanu grounds and Gitimbine, while those driving from Mikinduri will use Gakoromone and Mwiteria areas.

Kaaga Girls high School and MCK Kaaga Church will be used by motorists coming from Maua.

Those approaching the town from Nanyuki will park their vehicles at Gitoro, Meru National Polytechnic and along the way.

Kinoru gates will be opened from as early as 4.00 am to members of public.